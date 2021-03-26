Reports: Berri Decided to Launch New Initiative after Meeting Hariri

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri visited Ain el-Tineh on Thursday prior to his meeting with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi, media reports said on Friday.

“He held a long meeting with Berri and they agreed to work on the formation of the government and also agreed that Berri would launch his new initiative,” al-Jadeed TV reported.

“Berri’s initiative is based on two points: emphasizing that Hariri himself should lead the government and taking into consideration the demands of the various political parties while respecting the principle of specialty” in picking the ministers, the TV network added.

“There is no blocking one-third (one-third-plus-one share) in it,” al-Jadeed said.