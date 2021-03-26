Mobile version

Reports: Berri Decided to Launch New Initiative after Meeting Hariri

by Naharnet Newsdesk 26 March 2021, 20:45
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri visited Ain el-Tineh on Thursday prior to his meeting with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi, media reports said on Friday.

“He held a long meeting with Berri and they agreed to work on the formation of the government and also agreed that Berri would launch his new initiative,” al-Jadeed TV reported.

“Berri’s initiative is based on two points: emphasizing that Hariri himself should lead the government and taking into consideration the demands of the various political parties while respecting the principle of specialty” in picking the ministers, the TV network added.

“There is no blocking one-third (one-third-plus-one share) in it,” al-Jadeed said.

Thumb Kalzyturks 26 March 2021, 21:10

Let's do this, no more wasting time....

Missing kazan 26 March 2021, 21:29

if you really care for Lebanon and for the Lebanese the right initiative for all of you warlords in suits, is to get out of politics.

