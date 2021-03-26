'Khalas': Shea Scolds Lebanese Leaders over Govt. Delay

U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea has called on Lebanon’s feuding politicians to stop making crippling demands regarding the new government.

"Khalas!" Shea said in excerpts of an interview with Lebanese news portal Asas Media, using a Lebanese term that roughly translates into “enough is enough”.

She added that politicians should stop making all sorts of demands, stressing that the Lebanese people want a new government and want politicians to put their disputes aside and carry out reforms in order to stop the deterioration.