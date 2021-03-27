Bukhari Meets Jumblat in Mukhtara

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat received the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari at his residence in Mount Lebanon’s Chouf district town of Mukhtara, MTV television station reported Saturday.

MTV quoted Bukhari before arriving at Mukhtara, he said: “The historic and Arab heritage of Mukhtara makes it a guarantee for the Mountain area, and for the unity and stability of Lebanon.”

Bukhari has recently met with President Michel Aoun, PM-designate Saad Hariri and other Lebanese leaders.

Media reports said the ambassador's meetings with Lebanese officials aim to ease the hurdles hampering the formation of a government.