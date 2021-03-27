FPM Warns Hariri of Marginalizing Aoun in the Govt Formation

The Free Patriotic Movement, the largest Christian bloc in Lebanon's parliament, warned Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Saturday against “marginalizing” President Michel Aoun and other parliamentary blocs in talks on forming a government.

The Free Patriotic Movement, founded by Aoun and currently headed by former Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil and Aoun's son-in-law, said in a statement that it will not participate in the government and will not give it confidence on the foundations presented by Hariri.

It said it refuses to give Hariri and his team "the half-plus-one" government share because he “will use it to prevent reform, disrupt forensic audit, and brake all attempts to fight corruption.”

The FPM warned of what it said was an “exclusionary approach” adopted by Hariri to sideline the president and his parliamentary blocs, considering this "behavior constitutes a clear desire to name by himself the Christian ministers, so that it has half of the government members plus one."

Hariri and Aoun entered into a dispute over forming a government for months, dashing hopes of reversing the worsening financial collapse in Lebanon.