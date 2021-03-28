Al-Rahi Reportedly Ready to Mediate between Aoun, Hariri
The recent meeting between Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi was positive, a media report said on Sunday.
“Bkirki has not closed the doors in the face of resuming the mediation between President Michel Aoun and the PM-designate,” Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported.
“But what’s delaying its move is linked to a main point: how much the president is willing to cooperate with him (al-Rahi) before getting into the details related to the government formation process,” the daily added.
To mediate ...? whatever the outcome, it won't be what the ordinary Lebanese hopes for ... they will come up with new names that will continue to serve the existing rulers ... deja vu, many, many times, I call it morphine injection, it relieves the pain of the sick and naive Lebanese.
What honorable man would serve as a mediator among thieves? That is right, y’all dont know the word honor and self respect.
These thugs are fighting on the distribution of whatever is left of Lebanon! And this fool is hoping for mediation?
He should be calling on the people to revolt and organize mass protests!
Sadly, rahi is one of them. No good can come out of this. He backed Aoun so many years because it served his personal interests, why would he change ? It’s the most important week for Christians and he’s meddling in politics instead, intervening between crooks yet we all know that whatever the ruling class does, it’ll be against the citizens interests, yet he insists on meddling.
He’s basically signing his crime.
Doesn't the Constitution of the Republic of Lebanon state that the PM-designate has to consult with the President of the Republic regarding his choice of potential government ministers? Consultation certainly does not mean the President having a veto.
So Mr. Hariri, having consulted with Mr. Aoun a number of times, should now legally be able to form the government that he wants without any further intervention by anyone, be it Mr. Aoun, Mr. Berri or Patriach al-Rahi.
The constitution is nothing in Lebanon. No one respects it. Every sect/political camp act as if they have their own constitution. There is NO RULE OF LAW in Lebanon. Without rule of law, a country will never progress. Hence, the Lebanese act like decent human beings outside Lebanon and like dirty corrupt savages in Lebanon. You can witness this when you travel from a civilized country to Lebanon; the closer you get to Lebanon, the more you notice the same people becoming uncivilized because they know, there is no rule of law at their destination.