Al-Rahi Reportedly Ready to Mediate between Aoun, Hariri

The recent meeting between Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi was positive, a media report said on Sunday.

“Bkirki has not closed the doors in the face of resuming the mediation between President Michel Aoun and the PM-designate,” Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported.

“But what’s delaying its move is linked to a main point: how much the president is willing to cooperate with him (al-Rahi) before getting into the details related to the government formation process,” the daily added.