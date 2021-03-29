Aoun: Government Formation Criteria Must be Respected
President Michel Aoun on Monday stressed the need for a quick formation of a government capable of dealing with the difficult economic and living conditions burdening the Lebanese for the last year and a half, the National News Agency reported.
The President also said the government should be formed according to specific criteria that respect the principles of equal distribution, while enabling those with powers to exercise their powers, without adopting the principle of “monopoly in the government formation process”.
Stances of Aoun came during a meeting with head of the General Labor Union, Beshara al-Asmar, today at Baabda Palace.
Al-Asmar, who was accompanied by a delegation from the Union, discussed current economic conditions and the issue of lifting subsidies on basic goods, with the President.
“بتبقى انت الحلم، والحلم ما بيشيخ"
الله يحميك
بي الكل
A fearless man - A real leader - A true statesman
٨٦ سنة كرامة و عزة و شموخ
٨٦ سنة وطنية و تحدي و صمود
٨٦ سنة نضال و محاربة و مقاومة
ينعاد عليك يا جبل شامخ بوج الريح
ينعاد عليك يا أجمل حلم نزرع فينا لنبقى مكملين
معك مبارح ، اليوم و بكرا و حتى الرمق الأخير
بحبك تتخلص الدني....
"الكرامة لا تشيخ"... لأنك كرامتنا"
There is one thing you cannot run away from: time. And soon the reaper will come to take you where you belong. Down under where you will pay for selling Lebanon to Iran and Syria... Soon very soon...
It is inconceivable that this criminal, worst ever president of any country, is not yet in prison. It is inconceivable that Lebanese have not yet marched to liberate the south from the Iranian militia occupying its land and being the primary cause of our misery. Frogs in a boiling water would have more sense than sedated Lebanese. Wake up!