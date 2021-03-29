Aoun: Government Formation Criteria Must be Respected

President Michel Aoun on Monday stressed the need for a quick formation of a government capable of dealing with the difficult economic and living conditions burdening the Lebanese for the last year and a half, the National News Agency reported.

The President also said the government should be formed according to specific criteria that respect the principles of equal distribution, while enabling those with powers to exercise their powers, without adopting the principle of “monopoly in the government formation process”.

Stances of Aoun came during a meeting with head of the General Labor Union, Beshara al-Asmar, today at Baabda Palace.

Al-Asmar, who was accompanied by a delegation from the Union, discussed current economic conditions and the issue of lifting subsidies on basic goods, with the President.