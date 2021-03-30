Kabbara Affims ‘Firm’ Saudi-Lebanese Ties

The Lebanese ambassador in Riyadh, Fawzi Kabbara emphasized on Tuesday that ties between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon are “deep and historic.

Kabbara praised the role of the Kingdom in supporting Lebanon during difficult circumstances which enabled Lebanon to overcome many of its crises.

He said that Saudi Arabia has always provided support for Lebanon, indicating that the Saudi-Lebanese relations, including intellectual, cultural and educational exchange between the two countries, have always been firmly entrenched in history.

SA has always been keen on Lebanon’s stability, security and prosperity, Kabbara added. He pointed to its unforgettable role in stopping the civil war, as well as the reconstruction efforts to build what was destroyed by wars and Israeli attacks on Lebanon.