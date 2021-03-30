Tripoli Lawyers, Retirees to Benefit from New LibanPost Services

LibanPost has announced that, starting April 1, it will begin providing the Tripoli Bar Association services listed in the memorandums of understanding that have been signed between LibanPost and the Association.

The new services will allow members-lawyers to pay their annual fee, and the retirees, or their representatives, to receive their quarterly allowances.

The services will be available at any of the LibanPost branches across Lebanon and, at a later stage, through home service at their doorsteps, LibanPost said in a statement.