Berri Meets with Raad and Bkirki Delegation

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday met in Ain el-Tineh with the head of Hizbullah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc MP Mohammed Raad.

“Raad briefed the parliament speaker on the atmosphere and outcome of his visit to Moscow,” the National News Agency said.

“The discussions also tackled the latest political developments, the general situations and legislative affairs,” NNA added.

Berri also met in Ain el-Tineh with ex-minister Sejaan Qazzi and the head of Bkirki’s press office Walid Ghayyad.

Speaking after the meeting, Qazzi said: “We visited Speaker Nabih Berri to relay the greetings of His Eminence the Patriarch and to brief him on the efforts that he is exerting to rescue Lebanon in the short term in order to reach a government that would satisfy the Lebanese public opinion and the Arab and international communities.”

“Speaker Nabih Berri also briefed us on the efforts that he is also exerting, in communication with His Eminence the Patriarch and the national leaders, in order to overcome the thorny governmental crisis,” Qazzi added.

“I believe that the coming together of efforts can lead to exiting this crisis,” Qazzi went on to say.