FPM Bloc Calls on Hariri to End Insistence on 18-Seat Govt.

The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Tuesday called on Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to “present a government line-up that meets the stipulations of the National Pact, the Constitution and specialty.”

In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, the bloc also asked Hariri to “put an end to procrastination and to the fabricated 18-seat obstacle.”

Forming a bigger government would “bring solutions to the various problems,” Strong Lebanon added.

Noting that “all arguments that have been used to accuse (the bloc) of obstruction have fallen,” it reiterated that it has no “specific or rigid demands as is being claimed.”

It added that it “looks with hope and positivity to any initiative or proposal presented by any party,” pointing out that “there are plenty of solutions should the PM-designate decide to form the government according to norms.”