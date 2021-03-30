FPM Bloc Calls on Hariri to End Insistence on 18-Seat Govt.
The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Tuesday called on Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to “present a government line-up that meets the stipulations of the National Pact, the Constitution and specialty.”
In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, the bloc also asked Hariri to “put an end to procrastination and to the fabricated 18-seat obstacle.”
Forming a bigger government would “bring solutions to the various problems,” Strong Lebanon added.
Noting that “all arguments that have been used to accuse (the bloc) of obstruction have fallen,” it reiterated that it has no “specific or rigid demands as is being claimed.”
It added that it “looks with hope and positivity to any initiative or proposal presented by any party,” pointing out that “there are plenty of solutions should the PM-designate decide to form the government according to norms.”
Hezbollah owns multiple properties and lands in Christian-majority areas
These properties and lands are reportedly registered in the names of certain members of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) as a cover-up. The Hezbollah-allied FPM is a party founded by Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun and led by his son-in-law Gebran Bassil.
Source: the961
Why doesn't the FPM stop insisting on 23 Ministers? Lebanon doesn't need more than 10 to 12 ministers. One must ask whay is the FPM insisting on 23? where will the money come from to pay the salaries of the misisters and all of the families and friends that come with them?