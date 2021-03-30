Bitar Seeks to Identify Source of Bank Transfer by Savaro

Lead investigative judge into the Beirut port blast, Judge Tarek al-Bitar, on Tuesday issued a new judicial writ to the Special Investigation Commission of Lebanon’s central bank.

The writ asks the central bank to identify the source of a transfer by British firm Savaro to its legal representative in Lebanon Joseph al-Qareh, the National News Agency said.

The writ seeks to determine whether Savaro has accounts in foreign banks, NNA added.

The agency also said that Bitar will resume Wednesday and Thursday the interrogation of those detained in the case before taking decisions regarding the release requests filed by their lawyers.

Two senior British lawmakers had recently called for an investigation into Savaro Limited, a British-registered company involved in the ammonium nitrate shipment that exploded at Beirut port on August 4, 2020.

Investigation into the explosion found that the huge shipment of ammonium nitrate was being held in Beirut while it was on its way to Mozambique. The buyer, FEM Mozambique, identified the company from which it bought the shipment as Savaro.

A Lebanese source told investigators that the fertilizer sale contract identified Savaro Ltd. and mentioned its London address, which was then registered with the British authorities.

Ben Cowdock, who investigates international corruption at Transparency International in London, reportedly said that tracing the origin of the shipment may ultimately depend on revealing who exactly is behind Savaro.