Aoun, Najm Discuss Need to Accelerate Court Work, Forensic Audit Process

by Naharnet Newsdesk 31 March 2021, 12:47
President Michel Aoun on Wednesday met at Baabda Presidential Palace caretaker Minister of Justice, Marie-Claude Najm, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

NNA said that discussions focused on the means to speed up the work of courts, the forensic audit process into the Central Bank’s accounts and the state institutions.

They also discussed the need to resolve said file and proceed with its implementation, especially at the absence of realistic and legal reasons preventing this.

Default-user-icon Lebanese (Guest) 31 March 2021, 13:54

LOL this geriatric lives in a parallel reality. It’s been months since the port explosion, where is the justice!?

