Aoun, Najm Discuss Need to Accelerate Court Work, Forensic Audit Process
President Michel Aoun on Wednesday met at Baabda Presidential Palace caretaker Minister of Justice, Marie-Claude Najm, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.
NNA said that discussions focused on the means to speed up the work of courts, the forensic audit process into the Central Bank’s accounts and the state institutions.
They also discussed the need to resolve said file and proceed with its implementation, especially at the absence of realistic and legal reasons preventing this.