UK Chargé d'Affaires Stresses 'Ever More Pressing Need' for New Govt.

The UK's Chargé d'Affaires in Lebanon, Martin Longden, on Wednesday emphasized "the ever more pressing need" for the formation of a new government in Lebanon.

"Agreed with Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab on the ever more pressing need for a new Flag of Lebanon government, capable of reform," Longden tweeted following talks with Diab at the Grand Serail.

"But I stressed too that the critical challenges of the moment demanded urgent action by all of those in a position of responsibility," Longden added, in an apparent reference to the role of the caretaker government.