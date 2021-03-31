Mobile version

UK Chargé d'Affaires Stresses 'Ever More Pressing Need' for New Govt.

by Naharnet Newsdesk 31 March 2021, 21:02
The UK's Chargé d'Affaires in Lebanon, Martin Longden, on Wednesday emphasized "the ever more pressing need" for the formation of a new government in Lebanon.

"Agreed with Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab on the ever more pressing need for a new Flag of Lebanon government, capable of reform," Longden tweeted following talks with Diab at the Grand Serail.

"But I stressed too that the critical challenges of the moment demanded urgent action by all of those in a position of responsibility," Longden added, in an apparent reference to the role of the caretaker government.

Thumb lebanonforever 01 April 2021, 01:38

The foreign governments are alone failing Lebanon..

They should not be meeting with the rulers that are failing us either.

