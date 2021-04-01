Aoun Meets Iraqi Minister, Lauds 'Oil-for-Medical Services' Deal
President Michel Aoun on Thursday met in Baabda with a visiting Iraqi delegation led by Health and Environment Minister Hassan al-Tamimi.
“We appreciate Iraq’s approval of Lebanon’s request to be supplied with raw oil in return for medical services,” Aoun said during the meeting.
“I hope there will be a single market among the nations of the Levant and I will re-propose this initiative,” the president added.
The Iraqi minister for his part said that “there is an Iraqi governmental inclination to support Lebanon at all levels, mainly in the health field.”
Tamimi had arrived Wednesday in Lebanon aboard a plane carrying medical aid.
So, is Lebanon providing Iraq with Raw oil in exchange for Iraqi medical aid, or is Aoun completely out of it?
٨٦ سنة كرامة و عزة و شموخ
٨٦ سنة وطنية و تحدي و صمود
٨٦ سنة نضال و محاربة و مقاومة
ينعاد عليك يا جبل شامخ بوج الريح
ينعاد عليك يا أجمل حلم نزرع فينا لنبقى مكملين
معك مبارح ، اليوم و بكرا و حتى الرمق الأخير
بحبك تتخلص الدني....
"الكرامة لا تشيخ"... لأنك كرامتنا"
“فخامة الرئيس يا ريت ورتت بستان جدك وما عملت رئيس جمهورية”
“بتبقى انت الحلم، والحلم ما بيشيخ”
الله يحميك
بي الكل
A fearless man - A real leader - A true statesman
Patriarch Rahi criticized hizbala during a video conference with his bishops in North America.
https://youtu.be/XZxghC59pWs?t=2906