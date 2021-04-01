Aoun Meets Iraqi Minister, Lauds 'Oil-for-Medical Services' Deal

President Michel Aoun on Thursday met in Baabda with a visiting Iraqi delegation led by Health and Environment Minister Hassan al-Tamimi.

“We appreciate Iraq’s approval of Lebanon’s request to be supplied with raw oil in return for medical services,” Aoun said during the meeting.

“I hope there will be a single market among the nations of the Levant and I will re-propose this initiative,” the president added.

The Iraqi minister for his part said that “there is an Iraqi governmental inclination to support Lebanon at all levels, mainly in the health field.”

Tamimi had arrived Wednesday in Lebanon aboard a plane carrying medical aid.