Berri Warns Lebanon to Collapse if No Government

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday warned that the country will collapse if the new government is not formed soon.

“Yes, unfortunately, Lebanon faces the threat of collapse if the situation remains as it is without a government,” Berri said.

“The shore of safety cannot be reached without an executive authority that shoulders its responsibilities as to preventing, God forbid, the collapse of Lebanon,” the Speaker added.

He voiced his remarks during a Ain el-Tineh meeting with a visiting Iraqi delegation led by Health and Environment Minister Hassan al-Tamimi.