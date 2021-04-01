Bassil Hits Back at Geagea over Syria Sea Border Remarks

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Thursday reminded that his calls for demarcating the Lebanese-Syrian sea border had fallen on deaf ears.

“From July 2010 until 2017, when I was energy minister and foreign minister, I sent more than 20 official letters to officials in Lebanon and Syria to urge them to resolve the sea border problem between the two countries,” Bassil tweeted.

“But no one listened in Beirut and my request was even rejected by the Council of Ministers in 2012,” he added.

“This problem needs a solution based on good neighborliness, between officials who are truly responsible in the two countries and not at the hands of amateurs in strategic interests,” Bassil went on to say.

In an apparent jab at Geagea, the FPM chief added: “Where were you, new advocates of sovereignty? Asleep? Do you only wake up to achieve cheap gains?”

Earlier in the day, Geagea made a televised address to warn that Syria might seize 750 square kilometers of Lebanon’s territorial waters if Lebanese officials do not act.