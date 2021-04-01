Guterres Names Polish Diplomat as Special Coordinator for Lebanon

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday formally announced the appointment of Joanna Wronecka of Poland as his new Special Coordinator for Lebanon.

Wronecka succeeds Ján Kubiš of the Slovak Republic to whom the Secretary-General is "grateful for his commitment and leadership," a U.N. statement said.

Wronecka brings over 25 years of experience in diplomacy, international security and Middle East affairs, having served since 2017 as the Permanent Representative of Poland to the United Nations, including during Poland’s membership in the Security Council (2018-2019), and as Under Secretary of State for Arab and African countries, development cooperation and Polish-United Nations relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland (2015-2017).

She previously served as Head of the European Union Delegation to Jordan (2011-2015), Ambassador of Poland to Morocco (2005-2010) and Egypt (1999-2003) as well as non-resident Ambassador of Poland to Mauritania (2006-2010) and Sudan (2000-2003). Wronecka further served as the Director of the Secretariat of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland (2003-2005), Director of the Africa and Middle East Department (1998-1999) and Deputy Director of the United Nations Department at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (1996-1998).

She holds a Ph.D. in Arabic philosophy and a master’s degree in Arabic philology from the University of Warsaw and she conducted research on Middle East and Islamic affairs at the Centre d’Etudes et de Documentation Economique et Juridique in Cairo and at the Polish Academy of Sciences.

She is fluent in Arabic, English, French and Polish.