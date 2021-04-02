Report: PM-designate to Visit Moscow 'Soon'

PM-designate Saad Hariri will reportedly make a trip to the Russian capital later in April for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported on Friday.

According to information obtained by the daily, the Middle East departments in the Russian Foreign Ministry are preparing for Hariri’s visit to Moscow, which will be very close and most likely in the first half of April.

Hariri will meet Putin in addition to Russian officials in the Foreign Ministry, added the daily.

His talks with Putin are to focus on the Lebanese crisis mainly the problematic government formation. He will explain to Putin the obstacles hampering the line-up of a much-needed cabinet as the country grapples with an unprecedented economic and financial crisis, said the daily.

Nidaa al-Watan said Russia is to affirm backing for Hariri as its candidate for a new government of specialists that does not grant any camp a one-third-plus-one veto power.