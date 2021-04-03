Mobile version

Aoun Says Corrupt Politicians Must be Named

by Naharnet Newsdesk 03 April 2021, 14:16
President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that naming the corrupt in person is the first real step towards fighting corruption in Lebanon.

“The first genuine step towards fighting corruption is by naming the corrupt and distinctly referring to them,” said Aoun in remarks on Twitter.

Generalizing accusations of corruption without specifying the person in question “only serves the corrupt and misleads the public opinion,” added Aoun.

Missing phillipo 03 April 2021, 14:30

As long as he lists himself as No. 1.

Thumb ashtah 03 April 2021, 14:54

lol, good one

Missing kuluna_lil_watan 03 April 2021, 14:38

This guy lives in a different planet and has amnesia.
The degree of indecency is unbelievable.

Thumb i.report 03 April 2021, 14:46

Get him a mirror , his family is on the podium!

Thumb eagledawn 03 April 2021, 14:57

“فخامة الرئيس يا ريت ورتت بستان جدك وما عملت رئيس جمهورية”
“بتبقى انت الحلم، والحلم ما بيشيخ”
الله يحميك
بي الكل
A fearless man - A real leader - A true statesman

Thumb eagledawn 03 April 2021, 14:59

٨٦ سنة كرامة و عزة و شموخ
٨٦ سنة وطنية و تحدي و صمود
٨٦ سنة نضال و محاربة و مقاومة
ينعاد عليك يا جبل شامخ بوج الريح
ينعاد عليك يا أجمل حلم نزرع فينا لنبقى مكملين
معك مبارح ، اليوم و بكرا و حتى الرمق الأخير
بحبك تتخلص الدني....
"الكرامة لا تشيخ"... لأنك كرامتنا"

Missing 5-7doud 03 April 2021, 16:36

To start I name Michel Aoun.

Missing kazan 03 April 2021, 17:19

No Aoun, this is a time consuming practice, the list will be much shorter if you name the government officials who are not corrupt.

