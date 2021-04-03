Aoun Says Corrupt Politicians Must be Named
President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that naming the corrupt in person is the first real step towards fighting corruption in Lebanon.
“The first genuine step towards fighting corruption is by naming the corrupt and distinctly referring to them,” said Aoun in remarks on Twitter.
Generalizing accusations of corruption without specifying the person in question “only serves the corrupt and misleads the public opinion,” added Aoun.
This guy lives in a different planet and has amnesia.
The degree of indecency is unbelievable.
“فخامة الرئيس يا ريت ورتت بستان جدك وما عملت رئيس جمهورية”
“بتبقى انت الحلم، والحلم ما بيشيخ”
الله يحميك
بي الكل
No Aoun, this is a time consuming practice, the list will be much shorter if you name the government officials who are not corrupt.