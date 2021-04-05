Report: Lebanese Officials Told Bassil Will Meet Macron Wednesday
Several officials in Lebanon have been informed that Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil will travel Tuesday to Paris and that he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, al-Jadeed TV said.
Bassil is also expected to meet with General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim on Monday but the exact time of the meeting will not be announced for security reasons, al-Jadeed added.
The TV network noted that Ibrahim had exerted efforts to arrange the expected meeting between Macron and Bassil.
Al-Jadeed also quoted Elysee sources as saying that there is a possibility to secure a Paris meeting between Bassil and PM-designate Saad Hariri in order to resolve the obstacles delaying the formation of the new government.
There are also discussions exploring the possibility of inviting a representative of Speaker Nabih Berri, the sources added.
Thank you Mr. Macron! You set an example on how to initiate change by meeting with and enabling the symbol of corruption and nepotism.
Macron has lowered his prestige(if he ever had one) and his office. Why is he to meet with GB? he's not a head of state.
Now when I blasted the French and the Europeans as appeasers and empty suits on other articles in the past I got quite a few thumbs down. If This does not prove how weak they are, then nothing will. The French and Europeans are trying to show some prestige and political power in a world that has past them by. They have neither, but they're trying to show the do. What a pathetic bunch of losers.