Report: Lebanese Officials Told Bassil Will Meet Macron Wednesday

Several officials in Lebanon have been informed that Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil will travel Tuesday to Paris and that he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, al-Jadeed TV said.

Bassil is also expected to meet with General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim on Monday but the exact time of the meeting will not be announced for security reasons, al-Jadeed added.

The TV network noted that Ibrahim had exerted efforts to arrange the expected meeting between Macron and Bassil.

Al-Jadeed also quoted Elysee sources as saying that there is a possibility to secure a Paris meeting between Bassil and PM-designate Saad Hariri in order to resolve the obstacles delaying the formation of the new government.

There are also discussions exploring the possibility of inviting a representative of Speaker Nabih Berri, the sources added.