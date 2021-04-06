Israeli Troops Cross Technical Fence with Lebanon

Israeli troops crossed the technical fence in Kroum al-Sharaqi region in the outskirts of Meis al-Jabal, and combed the area without violating the Blue Line, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

NNA said an Israeli unit composed of 20 soldiers, crossed the technical fence that separates between the Lebanese and occupied Palestinian territory.

They combed the disputed area and inspected it without crossing the Blue Line, added NNA.