Fahmi Says Rahi’s Efforts to Ease Govt Deadlock were Helpful

Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi met with Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi on Tuesday and voiced “optimism” on the government formation.

After their meeting in Bkirki, Fahmi said: “I am optimistic, we should all be optimistic. The Patriarch's efforts (to ease the government deadlock) have opened a gap in the government (impasse) file.”

He said the security situation in Lebanon was under full control, pointing out that security apparatuses always conduct pre-emptive security measures to prevent chaos.