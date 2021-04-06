Lebanon Receives Shipment of Sinopharm Vaccine

Lebanon received on Tuesday 50 thousand doses of the Chinese-developed Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, the National News Agency said.

A Qatar Airways plane carrying a shipment of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport, added NNA.

In February, Lebanon started a mass vaccination campaign that Health Minister Hamad Hassan said would cover everyone living in the country regardless of their nationality.

It aims to cover 80 per cent of the population by the end of the year but the rollout has been slow.