Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri was informed Tuesday by Papal Ambassador to Lebanon, Monsignor Joseph Spiteri, that Pope Francis will meet him at the Vatican on April 22, Hariri’s press office said.

Hariri had requested the meeting around two weeks ago, the office added.

The PM-designate’s schedule will also include a meeting with the Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the press office said.