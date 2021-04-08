Mobile version

Syrian Missile Hits Lebanon during Israeli Raid on Damascus

by Naharnet Newsdesk 08 April 2021, 12:39
Israel carried out a missile attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs early Thursday that wounded four soldiers, Syria's state media said.

State news agency, SANA, quoted an unidentified military official as saying that Syrian air defenses were able to shoot down most of the missiles before they hit their targets. SANA said some of the missiles were fired by Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon.

The strikes also caused "some material damage."

The source did not provide details on the targets.

The strikes near the capital "destroyed a weapons depot likely used by the Lebanese Hizbullah militia," among other Iran-backed groups, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"It also killed three ... Iran-backed militia fighters," said the monitor.

The Observatory said it could not determine their nationalities but that they were all non-Syrians.

Al-Manar TV of Lebanon's Hizbullah said one of the Syrian air defense missiles exploded near the Lebanon-Syria border and was heard in parts of southern Lebanon. It later said the missile crashed near the Lebanese border village of Houla.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Hizbullah.

Missing un520 08 April 2021, 14:43

Standard phrase in "state news agency Sana": "air defences were able to shoot down most of the missiles".....are to be translated as: "We werent able to shoot down anything at all"

Reply Report
Thumb justin 08 April 2021, 15:43

Will Lebanon file a complaint with the UN regarding Syrian missiles falling inside Lebanese territory?

Reply Report
Thumb i.report 08 April 2021, 16:24

It should . This is becoming a pattern, Israel attacks Syria , Syria bombards Lebanon “accidentally”.

Reply Report
Missing samiam 08 April 2021, 17:46

THey send their minions in, and now a missle. If the government had cajones, they would file against ALL foreign transgressions

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 08 April 2021, 17:38

Israel uses Lebanese airspace to shoot missiles into Syria.

Reply Report