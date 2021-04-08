Army Vaccination Campaign Begins across Lebanon

A Covid-19 vaccination campaign for army personnel kicked off Thursday morning at 21 centers belonging to the Military Healthcare across Lebanon.

The vaccination process will take place according to “the schedule of priorities that has been devised by the committee overseeing the anti-virus vaccination campaign,” an army statement said.

After receiving the vaccine along with the members of the Military Council and a number of officers and soldiers, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun urged the personnel of the military institution to follow suit, describing the vaccine as a “necessary means for protecting them and their families and curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.”

He also called for continued respect for the precautionary measures.

The development comes after Lebanon received Tuesday a Chinese donation of 50,000 Sinopharm vaccines of which 10,000 will go to the military institution.

Twenty thousand vaccines will meanwhile go to journalists and the media sector and the rest will go to high-contact sectors such as the association of public employees, National Social Security Fund workers and veterinarian physicians.