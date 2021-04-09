Zaki from Bkirki: Arab League Backs Rahi’s Stance of Lebanon’s Neutrality

Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Hussam Zaki, emphasized on Friday that the Arab League backs the calls of Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi for the neutralization of Lebanon.

“The Patriarch's position as to the neutrality of Lebanon is in complete harmony with the decisions of the Arab League Council regarding distancing oneself from all conflicts and disputes. We have supported and welcomed this stance, and there can be a definite interest for Lebanon in this matter,” said Zaki after meeting Rahi in Bkirki.

"I have explained the purpose of my visit to the Patriarch and the outcome of the contacts that have taken place so far, which were not completed due to the need for more communication. But we believe that there is a desire to find a way out of the political crisis, despite its difficulty and delicateness. The matter requires patience, action and a political will," he continued.

Zaki concluded: "We pledged to continue seeking and reaching out to everyone to find a way out of the current crisis, which would allow the quick formation of a government to undertake the required reforms and achieve a qualitative leap in the country's economic and financial situation."