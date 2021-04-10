Army Arrests Suspects, Confiscates Drugs, Weapons and Smuggled Goods

The Lebanese Armed Forces announced on Saturday the arrest of several suspects in Baalbek and Central Bekaa saying the suspects possessed drugs, weapons and smuggled goods.

In Baalbek’s town of al-Jamalieh, the army seized a factory for manufacturing drugs, it said in a tweet.

In the Central Bekaa town of Kfarzabad, the military detained several suspects for possessing drugs and ammunition, in addition to large amounts of smuggled goods, added the Army in a second tweet.