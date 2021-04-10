Diab’s Trip to Iraq Postponed due to ‘Iraqi Internal Reasons’

The Presidency of the Council of Ministers announced late on Friday that the visit of caretaker PM Hassan Diab to Iraq was postponed at the request of Baghdad.

It added that Diab’s visit was scheduled to take place on April 17, and that it was postponed for “internal reasons having to do with Iraq.”

According to media reports, Diab’s trip was aimed at signing a preliminary agreement to obtain 500 thousand tons of fuel oil in exchange for health and medical services.

"The Protocol Directorate of the Iraqi Presidency of the Council of Ministers on Friday informed the Lebanese PCM Protocol Department of the request to postpone the date for internal Iraqi reasons," said a statement released by the Diab's office.