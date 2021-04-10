Hariri Denies Claim He Postponed Diab’s Trip to Iraq

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri’s press office on Saturday described as “fabricated” a report published in al-Akhbar daily claiming that the PM was behind the posopnemnet of caretaker PM Hassan Diab’s trip to Iraq.

Hariri’s press office said in a statement:

“Al-Akhbar newspaper published in its issue today a front-page story titled "Hariri Cancels Diab's visit to Iraq."

“The media office of Prime Minister Hariri confirms the news as 100% fabricated ؜and has no connection with the truth. It constitutes a deliberate abuse of the prime ministries of Iraq and Lebanon,” it said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab was scheduled to pay Iraq a trip on April 17,18 to sign a preliminary agreement to obtain 500 thousand tons of fuel oil in exchange for health and medical services.