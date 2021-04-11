Hajjar: No Govt. as Long as a Party Insists on 'Blocking One-Third'

MP Mohammed al-Hajjar of al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc stressed Sunday that “there will be no government as long as there is a party that is obstructing and insisting on the ‘blocking one-third.’”

“President Michel Aoun and ex-minister Jebran Bassil are obstructing the formation process,” Hajjar said in a radio interview.

“Accordingly, the situation will remain unchanged as long as there is no government of specialists that is in line with the French initiative,” the MP added.

Separately, Hajjar said that Hizbullah is insisting on Saad Hariri for the PM-designate post because it believes that he is the “most representative” of the Sunni community.

“It experienced him in the previous periods and thus it wants to defuse the tensions and cooperate with him to prevent domestic unrest,” Hajjar added.