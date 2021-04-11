Daryan Says 'Malicious Hands' Obstructing Arab Efforts, French Initiative
Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan on Sunday lashed out at “the obstructors of government’s formation,” urging them to end their “intransigence, arrogance, falsification and violation of the constitution.”
“There are malicious hands that are covertly working on obstructing the lauded brotherly Arab efforts and foiling the French initiative,” Daryan warned in a message marking the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.
“They are trying to carry out an unprecedented political blackmail process,” the Grand Mufti decried.
He added: “To all those we say: no misters, Lebanon cannot be built through spiteful actions, bravados, hidden malice and the spread of poisons.”
They all hate each others, and they are so similar to each other, they are innocent, they are true Lebanese and the others are the bad ones " Malicious hands" are verywhere.....poor ordinary Lebanese these leaders are your real enemy
Brotherly arab efforts and MOTHERLY French initiative. Come on say it...
Since the death of the late saudi king, and the advent of MBS, arabs stopped being "brotherly" by the way