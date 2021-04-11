Daryan Says 'Malicious Hands' Obstructing Arab Efforts, French Initiative

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan on Sunday lashed out at “the obstructors of government’s formation,” urging them to end their “intransigence, arrogance, falsification and violation of the constitution.”

“There are malicious hands that are covertly working on obstructing the lauded brotherly Arab efforts and foiling the French initiative,” Daryan warned in a message marking the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

“They are trying to carry out an unprecedented political blackmail process,” the Grand Mufti decried.

He added: “To all those we say: no misters, Lebanon cannot be built through spiteful actions, bravados, hidden malice and the spread of poisons.”