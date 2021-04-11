Aoun: Corrupts Fear Forensic Audit, Innocents Pleased by It

Corrupts “fear forensic audit” whereas “innocents are pleased by it,” President Michel Aoun said Sunday in a tweet.

The president’s tweet comes hours after a stance by Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on the issue.

“The call for a forensic audit would be serious if it is comprehensive, not intentionally selective. And in the first place, there can be no forensic audit before the formation of the government,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

Aoun had on Wednesday urged the Lebanese to support him in the forensic audit “battle,” warning that its fall would undermine the French initiative.

“The forensic audit is the gateway for knowing who caused the crime of the financial collapse,” Aoun said in an address to the nation.