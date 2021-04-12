Report: U.S. Relays ‘Strict’ Message to Lebanon on Maritime Talks
The United States reportedly relayed a “strict” message to Lebanon through the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, regarding the indirect maritime demarcation talks between Lebanon and Israel, media reports said on Monday.
According to private news portal, Lebanon Debate, Lebanese authorities received a firm message from Shea stipulating that Israel will withdraw completely from the demarcation negotiations with Lebanon, and will start exploration in the disputed area, if the maritime boundary decree is amended and Line 29 is approved.
The first round of indirect negotiations to demarcate the maritime border between Lebanon and Israel began on October 14, under a US mediation and the auspices of the United Nations.
The talks aim to resolve a dispute over their maritime borders, which has hindered oil and gas exploration in the potentially gas-rich region.
The latest session of talks between Israel and Lebanon was put off after Israel accused Lebanon of inconsistency.
The two sides have been negotiating based on a map registered with the United Nations in 2011, which shows an 860-square-kilometer patch of sea as being disputed.
But Lebanon considers that map to have been based on wrong estimates and now demands an additional 1,430 square kilometers of sea farther south, which includes part of Israel's Karish gas field, according to Lebanese energy expert Laury Haytayan.
Lebanese officials are acting exactly like Palestinians.
Always claiming for much more than what they can have... and ending up with nothing.
Indeed, I see the analogy and it’s crystal clear. Though, it could also be used to achieve a long lasting peace with Israel by negotiating this, the Palestinian refugees and the Shebaa farms we’ve inherited from Syria.
Let us make sure first Syria sign off that Shebaa farm is Lebanese. Syrely not in this Vicky government and incompetent corrupt political class.
And Lebanese officials (Aoun-HizbIran) claiming imaginary victories and liberation wars and superhuman strengths whereas we never been more humiliated, beggars, dependent on foreign help for food, zero sovereignty and dignity, swiss cheese borders, total isolation, worst brand name for a country and completely subservient to criminal foreign powers.... all thanks to Aoun and Hizbollah! Let see how many more imaginary victories of maritime borders with our neighbor to the north!
Amend the line asap and what are you waiting for. Fenianos is already on the blacklist. Najar time to sign ASAP
Yalla sign up, do whatever the Americans and Israelis want because we want peace, love and happiness. We want to swim and ski at the same time. We want to party in on Friday and Saturday nights...
Please just do whatever, anything, the Israelis want so we can end this nightmare. If they want to amend the line, amend it, if they want to take fresh water from the Litani, just give them, if they need soil from the South, just take it... come on man, ca va, I need to party soon guys