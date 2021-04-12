Hizbullah, Amal Say Berri's Initiative a 'Feasible Solution'

Hizbullah and the Amal Movement held a consultative meeting Monday and discussed the various political files, topped by the file of the formation of a new government, a joint statement said.

The conferees stressed “the need to finalize the cabinet line-up as soon as possible,” adding that the formation of the new government would allow authorities to “address citizens’ issues and concerns.”

They accordingly called for “supporting all the efforts that are being exerted in this regard, especially Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s initiative,” describing it as “a feasible solution that can satisfy all components.”

Earlier in the day, Amal had warned that “delaying, or rather obstructing, the government’s formation is tantamount to treason against the Lebanese.”