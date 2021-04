Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri received an invitation from his Russian counterpart to visit Moscow, Hariri’s press office said in a statement.

Hariri will head to Moscow on Wednesday at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, said the statement.

During his visit he will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mishustin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and a number of officials, it added.