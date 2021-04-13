Mobile version

Salameh: BDL is the Last Solid Pillar for Lebanon

by Naharnet Newsdesk 13 April 2021, 14:46
W460

The Central Bank governor Riad Salameh affirmed on Tuesday that "the central bank remains the last solid pillar for the country."

In an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro, Salameh stressed that he had not “embezzled money from the central bank’s account, not directly or indirectly.”

“I explained on April 8, 2020 the assets of my fortune by showing documents that prove that I own $ 23 million in 1993, before I assumed the presidency of the Central Bank,” added Salameh.

In response to a question about accusations of illicit enrichment, he said: “I did not have any illegitimate money or embezzled funds from the Central Fund, either directly or indirectly. I have previously declared all my assets, including those outside (Lebanon), and I also have no phantom name. "

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 2
Thumb i.report 13 April 2021, 15:01

This guy wired 300 million dollars to his brother..... Ramadan Kareem lil jamee3

Reply Report
Missing un520 13 April 2021, 15:50

If this vorm-eaten institution is our last pillar then God help us all...

Reply Report