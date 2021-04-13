Salameh: BDL is the Last Solid Pillar for Lebanon

The Central Bank governor Riad Salameh affirmed on Tuesday that "the central bank remains the last solid pillar for the country."

In an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro, Salameh stressed that he had not “embezzled money from the central bank’s account, not directly or indirectly.”

“I explained on April 8, 2020 the assets of my fortune by showing documents that prove that I own $ 23 million in 1993, before I assumed the presidency of the Central Bank,” added Salameh.

In response to a question about accusations of illicit enrichment, he said: “I did not have any illegitimate money or embezzled funds from the Central Fund, either directly or indirectly. I have previously declared all my assets, including those outside (Lebanon), and I also have no phantom name. "