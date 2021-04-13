Iran Tells U.N. Agency It Will Start Enriching Uranium to 60%
Iran said Tuesday it will start enriching uranium up to 60 percent, state media reported, two days after an explosion it blamed on Israel damaged its enrichment plant in Natanz.
"The foreign minister's political deputy Abbas Araghchi has in a letter to (the International Atomic Energy Agency) announced that Iran will start 60 percent enrichment," the agency said, without specifying when.
Such a move would bring Iran closer to the 90 percent threshold for military use.
So they had no intetion of abiding with the nuclear if they ever did. They suckered in Baraxk Obama, gave them USD 150 billion to spread teror in the region while their own population that is more than 50% under 30 years old lack employment.
Now this clown Biden is doing the same thing. As much as the Orange man was hated by basically the entire world, at least he knew what the mullahs were up to and had them on their knees begging to ease economic pressure and what do you know the spineless Europeans obliged.
Agree. Only language they know is force. We know because we know hezbollah who invaded beirut in 2007, and since lebanese are weary of war, lebanese yielded and hezbollah got what they wanted and took over the country. So yes @rabiosa. Iran is probably the most horrible regime in the world and american democrats are spineless.