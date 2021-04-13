Iran Tells U.N. Agency It Will Start Enriching Uranium to 60%

Iran said Tuesday it will start enriching uranium up to 60 percent, state media reported, two days after an explosion it blamed on Israel damaged its enrichment plant in Natanz.

"The foreign minister's political deputy Abbas Araghchi has in a letter to (the International Atomic Energy Agency) announced that Iran will start 60 percent enrichment," the agency said, without specifying when.

Such a move would bring Iran closer to the 90 percent threshold for military use.