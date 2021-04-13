Report: Israel on Maximum Alert over Possible Iranian Attacks

Israel has entered into a state of maximum alert to confront Iranian threats amid tensions linked to a suspected Israeli attack on an Iranian nuclear facility and a suspected Iranian attack on an Israeli commercial ship, Al-Arabiya TV reported on Tuesday.

“Israeli media circles have said that the ship attack is the beginning of a series of Iranian attacks,” Al-Arabiya’s correspondent in Israel said.

“The Israeli navy, including submarines, have been put on a state of maximum alert,” the correspondent added.

“Israel fears that Iranian missiles could be fired from Syria or from ships and it also fears booby-trapped drones,” the correspondent went on to say.

The report came around an hour after Israeli officials blamed Iran for an attack Tuesday on an Israeli commercial ship off the UAE’s Fujairah.

It also comes a day after Iran accused Israel of a bomb attack on its Natanz nuclear facility and vowed retaliation.