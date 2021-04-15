French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
The French embassy in Pakistan on Thursday advised all French nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country, after violent anti-France protests paralysed large parts of the country this week.
"Due to the serious threats to French interests in Pakistan, French nationals and French companies are advised to temporarily leave the country," the embassy said in an email to French citizens.
"The departures will be carried out by existing commercial airlines."
