Putin, Hariri Stress Need to Form Govt. as Soon as Possible

The Kremlin announced that a telephone conversation had taken place between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, who is on a working visit to Moscow, Hariri’s press office said on Thursday.

The Kremlin statement stated that Hariri briefed Putin on the internal developments in Lebanon, as well as on the initial measures for forming the new government and overcoming the economic crisis.

The Russian side affirmed Russia's support of Lebanon's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Discussions have also highlighted pressing regional issues and the willingness of the two sides to jointly work in order to create appropriate conditions for the return of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

The statement added that the two sides discussed a number of joint cooperation issues, stressing the need to strengthen economic and trade relations, and to activate contacts between the competent bodies in the field of combating coronavirus, including supplying Lebanon with Russian vaccines.

The Kremlin’s statement concluded that the Russian President extended congratulations to Prime Minister Saad Hariri and all Lebanese Muslims on the onset of the blessed month of Ramadan.

A statement issued by Hariri's press office said the conferees "stressed the need to form the new government as soon as possible."

They also discussed "paving the way for Russian firms to invest in Lebanon and Lebanese companies to invest in Russia."