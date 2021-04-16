Report: Diab to Visit Qatar Sunday

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab is to visit Doha later this week, in his first travel abroad since taking office, al-Akhbar daily reported on Friday.

According to the daily, Diab is flying Sunday to Doha accompanied by his adviser, Khodr Taleb, and Lahoud Lahoud, Chief of Protocol and public relations at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, in addition to security figures.

The caretaker PM surrounds the visit with secrecy, it said.

Diab’s trip to Qatar is his first since taking office, after canceling his visit to Cairo months ago, and a postponed visit to Baghdad last week.

The outgoing government of premier Hassan Diab resigned in the wake of an August 4 explosion at Beirut's port that killed more than 200 people and sparked protests against the entrenched ruling class.