President Michel Aoun received an invitation from his Armenian counterpart to attend the anniversary of the Aremnian genocide on April 24, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

NNA said Aoun received at Baabda Palace Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan.

Atabekyan conveyed an invitation to Aoun from the Armenian President to attend the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, which will be held in Armenia on April 24, 2021.