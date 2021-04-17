Hariri Concludes Visit to Russia by Meeting Lavrov

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri concluded his visit to Russia Friday by meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow, Hariri’s press office said in a statement.

Hariri-Lavrov meeting took place in the presence of Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mikhail Bogdanov, Hariri's Special Envoy to Russia, George Shaaban, Advisor Bassem el-Shab, and other dignitaries.

Hariri's Press office said the meeting tackled the developments in Lebanon in detail, especially the obstacles facing the formation of the government and the economic crisis.

Discussions also covered the issue of the displaced Syrians and the possibility of Russia providing Lebanon with vaccines to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Lavrov affirmed Russia's support for PM-designate Hariri's efforts to form a government as soon as possible, capable of addressing the crisis and gaining Arab and international support.