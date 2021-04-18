Al-Rahi Says Talk of Reform Absurd without Govt. of Specialists

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday reiterated his call for the formation of a “government of nonpartisan specialists.”

“Without the formation of a government of nonpartisan specialists in which no party has hegemony, it will be absurd for officials to continue to talk about rescue, reform, fighting corruption, forensic audit, defense strategy and national reconciliation,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

“The criterion of seriousness in raising all these issues lies in the formation of the government,” the patriarch added.

“Do not preoccupy citizens with other affairs, and they now can differentiate right from wrong,” al-Rahi went on to say, addressing officials.