Diab Discusses 'Developments' with Qatari Officials

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab discussed the latest developments with Qatari officials during a meeting at his residence in Doha, media reports said on Monday.

Diab received successively Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

The meetings were held in the presence of ambassador Farah Berri, charge d'affaires at the Lebanese embassy in Doha, and Diab's adviser Khodr Taleb.

Diab flew to Doha Sunday, in his first travel abroad since taking office.