The Netherlands' third-largest bank ABN Amro is to pay a 480 million euro ($575 million) settlement to prosecutors following a money-laundering probe, the bank announced on Monday.

"Between 2014 to 2020, ABN Amro... failed to fulfil its role as gatekeeper with a view to combating money laundering. ABN Amro has accepted a transaction of 480 million euros offered by the Public Prosecution Service," it said in a statement.