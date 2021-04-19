European Super League: Who's Saying What

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan on Monday announced plans for a breakaway European Super League.

Here, AFP Sport takes a look at some of the reaction to the news:

"The clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams."

-- UEFA threatened to ban teams from other European competitions.

"I cannot stress more strongly how everyone is united against this disgraceful, self-serving proposals, fuelled by greed above all else."

-- UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin

"Against this background, FIFA can only express its disapproval to a 'closed European breakaway league' outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles."

-- World football's governing body FIFA

"Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best. We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream."

-- English Premier League

"The newly proposed top European competition is nothing more than a selfish, egotistical proposal designed to further enrich the already super rich."

-- Spanish La Liga

-- "Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires."

-- Real Madrid president and new Super League president Florentino Perez

"I'm disgusted. It's an absolute disgrace. We have to wrestle back power from the clubs at the top of this league and that includes my club."

-- Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville

"We, the coaches, are ready to coach the clubs. I have no doubt that the club will make the best decision for what is best for the future of the club."

-- Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone

"I am part of this club and I trust this club to make the right decisions. I think it's too early to judge everything and it's not my part. On my badge it says that everyone has to play their role. My role is to coach."

-- Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

"We have come together at this critical moment, enabling European competition to be transformed, putting the game we love on a sustainable footing for the long-term future, substantially increasing solidarity, and giving fans and amateur players a regular flow of headline fixtures that will feed their passion for the game while providing them with engaging role models."

-- Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli

"In light of today's reports on the subject of a so-called breakaway league, ECA as the body representing 246 leading clubs across Europe reiterates its stated commitment to working on developing the UEFA Club Competitions (UCCs) model with UEFA for the cycle beginning 2024 and that a 'closed super league model' to which media articles refer would be strongly opposed by ECA."

-- European Club Association (ECA)

"Dreams can't be buy (bought)."

-- Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

"Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action. They would strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country. The clubs involved must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps."

-- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

"We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening."

-- UK culture and sports secretary Oliver Dowden

"For me it's absolutely unacceptable what is going on behind the scenes. Nobody wants it –- not even the fans of the clubs who want to go there want it."

-- Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl

"It's the death of football... Football is based on the concept of competitive balance, sporting competition and qualifying on merit. What is the point of going to watch Arsenal play Everton this Friday if we know they've already qualified for a so-called Super League next year?"

-- Tim Payton, head of the Arsenal Supporters Trust, to AFP

"What we have heard so far does not please us. Nasty things happen and we were probably made fun of. Today, football is difficult, the big teams have lost a lot and the system needs to be overhauled. But in sports there has to be meritocracy, sometimes being too greedy is a bad thing."

-- Italian Serie A club Sassuolo

"Dear AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico, Chelsea, Barcelona, Internazionale, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham fans, If you need a new club to support, we're always here for you. Kind regards, FC Spartak Moscow."

-- Russian club Spartak Moscow

-- "The so-called 'SuperLeague' is anything but 'super'. This greedy and callous move would spell disaster for our grassroots, for women's football and the wider football community, only to serve self-interested owners who stopped caring about their fans long ago and have complete disregard for sporting merit. Tragic."

-- Former Barcelona and Real Madrid player Luis Figo

"Kids grow up dreaming to win the World Cup and the Champions League -- not any Super League. The enjoyment of big games is that they only happen once or twice a year, not every week. Really hard to understand for all football fans out there."

-- Fenerbahce midfielder Mesut Ozil, whose former clubs include Real Madrid and Arsenal

"If the #SuperLeague will be realized, it will destroy football with its national leagues as we know it and this is a very sad thought to me."

-- Former Bayern Munich and Man United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger

"I love football and I cannot remain silent about this, I believe in an improved Champions League, but not in the rich stealing what the people created, which is nothing other than the most beautiful sport on the planet."

-- Paris Saint-Germain's Spain midfielder Ander Herrera