Higher Judicial Council Refers Ghada Aoun to Judicial Inspection

The Higher Judicial Council on Tuesday asked the Judicial Inspection Board to look into Mt. Lebanon Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun’s latest actions while asking her to abide by the state prosecutor’s decisions.

“What is happening is not between those who want to combat corruption and penalize corrupts and those who do not want that or are preventing it,” the Council said in a statement after hearing Aoun’s testimony during a session at the Justice Palace.

“What is happening is not a conflict between the state prosecutor and the Mt. Lebanon attorney general, and certainly it is not a political conflict between two movements as some are depicting it,” the Council added, while noting that the issue is “not recent nor the result of a certain file.”

The Council added that the Inspection Board will question Aoun over “her breach of the obligation of reticence, her failure to honor her repeated pledges before the Council, her refrainment from appearing before the public prosecution, and her stances and behavior after the state prosecutor issued a decision redistributing tasks at the Mt. Lebanon prosecution.”

The Council also reassured that any probe in any judicial file will be continued until the end by the relevant judicial authorities regardless of the identity of the judge in charge and regardless of any non-judicial considerations, urging all judges to “always honor their oaths” and to “respect the rule of law.”

State Prosecutor Gahssan Oueidat had recently removed Aoun from investigations into suspected violations by the Mecattaf money exchange company. Accompanied by State Security agents, Aoun had carried out two raids on the company’s offices in Awkar last week, defying Oueidat’s decision.