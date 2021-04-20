Justice Parliamentary Committee Urges Govt. to Amend Decree 6433

The Justice and Administration Parliamentary Committee “holds the resigned government fully responsible to convene immediately and take a decision amending Decree 6433 under penalty of constitutional accountability for dereliction of national duty,” the head of the committee, MP Georges Adwan, said on Tuesday.

“We urgently call on it to do so before it’s too late and within the required deadlines, and to take all measures to inform the U.N. of Lebanon’s stance and its modifications,” Adwan added, following a meeting for the committee.

The changes are “documented and verified according to science and law,” the lawmaker went on to say.

The amendment of the decree would expand Lebanon’s maritime border area that is disputed with Israel by 1,430 square kilometers.

Israel’s energy minister has described Lebanon’s moves as unilateral and warned that Israel would take counter-measures.